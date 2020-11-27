Fresh low pressure area is likely in December

CHENNAI

27 November 2020 23:19 IST

It may cause widespread rain in T.N.

After Cyclone Nivar, the Bay of Bengal is likely to churn out a fresh low pressure area around Sunday and increase the chances of rain over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between December 1 and 3.

This time, rainfall activity may largely be concentrated in south Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department said.

The low pressure area, which is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal, may become a depression by Monday. It may gain in strength and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast, causing widespread rain over the State.

Advertising

Advertising

On the prospects of another cyclonic storm, S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said, “We are monitoring the weather system, which may intensify further. As of now, weather models indicate that rainfall intensity will be more in the southern parts of the State. Places in northern Tamil Nadu, too, will get rain.”

Nivar weakened

Cyclone Nivar weakened into a low pressure area over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and the central parts of the Bay of Bengal.

This brought widespread rain in many places of the interior districts till Friday morning. Sholingur in Ranipet district recorded the day’s highest amount of 23 cm.

The cyclone brought down the deficit in the State’s overall seasonal rainfall by nearly 10%. As on Friday, Tamil Nadu received 29.4 cm of rain, which is 15% of its average for the northeast monsoon.

Several northwestern districts have now recorded normal or excess rain over the past two days, Mr. Balachandran said.

In the next two days, some parts of the State may experience light to moderate rain. Strong winds from the remnants of Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall in the early hours of Thursday, brought a chill over Chennai on Friday morning that lasted well into the day.

Minimum temperature in the city dropped to 20.8 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and 19.3 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam, against their normal of 23 degrees Celsius.