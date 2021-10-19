Fresh cases fall below 1,200 in T.N.

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 00:08 IST

The State reports 1,192 COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths; 3,18,571 persons vaccinated

Tamil Nadu reported 1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, after testing 1,26,312 persons. The overall case tally has gone up to 26,88,284. The death of 13 persons took the toll to 35,912. Currently, 14,570 persons are under treatment, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

The number of recovered patients has gone up to 26,37,802 with the discharge of 1,423 persons.

In Chennai, 150 fresh infections were identified and 166 persons were discharged. As many as 1,774 patients are under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Coimbatore reported 130 fresh cases. The district has 1,528 active cases. As many as 23 districts reported 20 cases or fewer.

All the deceased had pre-existing health conditions. Tiruchi reported the most number of deaths — three. Two persons died in Thanjavur. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur and Vellore reported one death each.

Four persons died at private hospitals and nine at government hospitals. A 21-year-old woman of Tiruvallur tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13. She was admitted to Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital, Perambur, Chennai, with complaints of fever for three days. She had suffered from chronic kidney disease, hypothyroidism and systemic lupus erythematosus, an auto-immune disease. She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 17, hospital authorities said.

Over 3 lakh get jabs

The State vaccinated 3,18,571 persons at 2,773 sessions. Among them were 73 healthcare workers; 384 frontline workers; 1,84,507 persons aged 18-44; 97,024 persons aged 45-59 years; and 36,583 senior citizens. So far, 5,10,80,004 persons have been vaccinated at government facilities and 26,05,369 doses have been administered at private centres.