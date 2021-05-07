Four secretaries to TN CM Stalin appointed

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Government appointed four secretaries to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who was sworn-in on Friday morning.

T. Udhayachandran, who was the Commissioner of Archaeology, has been posted as the Principal Secretary/secretary 1. In the previous regime, M. Saikumar occupied this post.

P. Umanath, managing director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has been appointed as secretary 2, a post which was earlier held by S. Vijayakumar.

M.S. Shanmugam, the Commissioner of Museums, who had earlier occupied the post of managing director, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, has been appointed as secretary 3. P. Senthil Kumar, was earlier in this post.

Meanwhile, Anu George, Industries Commissioner and Director, Industries and Commerce, has been appointed as secretary 4. This designation was earlier held by Jayarashree Muralidharan.