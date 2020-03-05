Foundation laid for Krishnagiri medical college and hospital

KRISHNAGIRI

05 March 2020 00:49 IST

750-bed facility will come up by beginning of next year

A 750-bed medical college-cum-hospital will come up in the district by the beginning of next year. The foundation stone for the medical college was laid in Bolupalli by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday. The medical college is one of 11 such colleges sanctioned for the State by the Centre.

Mr. Palaniswami said the number of medical seats in the State had increased substantially under the AIADMK government since 2011.

The medical college in Bolupalli will be spread over 25 acres and will be open for admissions from the next academic year with 120 seats, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Advertising

Advertising

Touting the achievements of his government, Mr. Palaniswami said the government was proposing an extension of the Bengaluru metro service till Hosur. As of now, the service extends till Bommasandra in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister also announced a combined drinking water scheme involving Thenpennai river.