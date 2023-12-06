Formula 4 night street race to be held in Chennai on December 16 and 17, T.N. informs Madras High Court

December 06, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, informed the Madras High Court that the Formula 4 night street race in Chennai has been postponed from December 9 and 10 to December 16 and 17, since relief work is being undertaken in the city due to incessant rains caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said that 80% of the work related to creation of Madras Street Race Circuit on the four public roads around the Island Grounds had been completed.

The sale of tickets for the event had also commenced. However, since Chennai city was battered by unprecedent rains on December 4 2023, and the entire government machinery had been pressed into rain-related relief work, it had been decided to postpone the racing event, he said.

After taking note of the A-G’s submissions, the judges adjourned the hearing on three public interest litigation petitions which had been filed against the conduct of the street race, to December 11.

The litigants had questioned the necessity of conducting a race on public roads. They also wondered why the State government plans to spend ₹42 crore this year besides committing to spend another ₹15 crore annually during the next two years for the race to be conducted by Racing Promotions Private Limited which was expected to earn revenue through sponsorships and broadcasting rights.

After hearing their counsel, the Bench had on Friday (December 1, 2023) ordered the production of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the State government and the private company to find out whether the government would be getting any share from the revenue.

Accordingly, the MoU was produced before the Bench on Wednesday after which the court decided to take up the cases for a detailed hearing on December 11.

