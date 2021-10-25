Former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar appears before DVAC for enquiry

CHENNAI

25 October 2021

A case was registered in July against Mr. Vijayabhaskar, for the accumulation of disproportionate assets during his tenure in the AIADMK government between 2015 and 2021

Former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar on Monday, appeared before officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), who have been investigating a corruption case against him.

The case was registered this July against Mr. Vijayabhaskar, his wife Vijayalakshmi, and his brother Sekar. The FIR alleged that Mr Vijayabhaskar enriched himself during his tenure in office as the Minister, while Vijayalakshmi and Sekar intentionally aided him for the accumulation of disproportionate assets.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar had served as the Transport Minister between 2015 and 2021 during the AIADMK regime. He had allegedly tenders issued favouring certain companies to sell government-approved reflective stickers, GPS tracking devices and speed governor devices.

The DVAC officials had conducted simultaneous searches at 26 places linked to the former Minister and seized ₹25,56,000, besides sale deed documents, and documents pertaining to investments made in insurance policies, business transactions, and other incriminating evidence.

Following two summons, Mr. Vijayabhaskar appeared with his lawyers before the DVAC officials on Monday and the answered queries of the officials.