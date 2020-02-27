Tamil Nadu

Former Tamil Nadu Minister K.P.P Samy dead

K.P.P. Samy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Chennai 27 February 2020 07:56 IST
Updated: 27 February 2020 08:47 IST

 

Former Fisheries Minister and DMK MLA K.P.P. Samy died in Chennai after prolonged illness.

He was elected from Tiruvottiyur constituency, and held the portfolio of Fisheries between 2006 and 2011 in former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s Cabinet.

In 2011, he, along with his brothers, was arrested in connection with the murder of a local AIADMK functionary.

