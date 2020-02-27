Former Tamil Nadu Minister K.P.P Samy dead

Chennai

27 February 2020 07:56 IST

Former Fisheries Minister and DMK MLA K.P.P. Samy died in Chennai after prolonged illness.

He was elected from Tiruvottiyur constituency, and held the portfolio of Fisheries between 2006 and 2011 in former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s Cabinet.

Advertising

Advertising

In 2011, he, along with his brothers, was arrested in connection with the murder of a local AIADMK functionary.