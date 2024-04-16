Former Minister Indira Kumari is no more

April 16, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Chennai

R. Indira Kumari, who was a minister in the cabinet of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa between 1991 and 1996, died in Chennai on Monday. She underwent a bypass surgery in a private hospital, but succumbed to a cardiac arrest. She is survived by her husband and a daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

She held the portfolio of Social Welfare and was convicted by a special court in 2021 to five-year rigorous imprisonment for siphoning off ₹15.45 lakh from a government department and parking the sum in two trusts run by him under the pretext of running schools for children with disabilities. Her husband was also convicted.

Indira Kumari was with the Gandhi Kamaraj Desiya Kazhagam launched by Congress leader Kumari Anandan before switching over to the AIADMK. She was a well-known platform speaker. After her tenure in the AIADMK government, led by Jayalalithaa, she fell from her favour and was removed from the party. She subsequently joined the DMK and worked in the literary wing of the party.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled her death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.