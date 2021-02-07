Forest Dept. plans rescue centre to house crocodiles in Chidambaram

CUDDALORE

07 February 2021 14:08 IST

The move is spurred by frequent incursions of crocodiles into human habitations, particularly in Chidambaram.

The Forest Department has planned to set up a Crocodile Rescue Centre in Chidambaram to address the issue of crocodiles making foray into human dwellings on the banks of the Old Kollidam river and to ensure rehabilitation of the reptiles in the facility before they are released safely.

The move is spurred by frequent incursions of crocodiles into human habitations, particularly in Chidambaram.

Frequent incidents of crocodiles straying into human settlements have sent a chill down the spine of people in many villages, including Sivayam, Perampattu, Keezhkundalapadi and Nandimangalam, on the banks of the Kollidam.

Advertising

Advertising

Forest Department sources said that about 10 incidents of crocodile attacks were reported in the last few years. Two died in the last two years while a few others were incapacitated in these attacks.

According to District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar, “While proper attacks are rare, small incidents are reported once in three months. We are currently working on the proposal modelled on the lines of the Crocodile Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Sathanur in Tiruvannamalai district and it will be sent to the Forest Department headquarters for approval.”

He added: “The proposed facility likely to be set up in an expanse of five hectares will comprise ponds and enclosures for the reptiles and round-the-clock medical care. The department will also be requesting trained manpower and equipment for the facility.”

Forest Department sources said that the Old Kollidam that flows through Chidambaram town and Anaikarai near the district border is home to a large number of crocodiles.

During monsoon when the river is in spate, the reptiles are displaced by the gushing water. As a result, the department receives frequent calls from the locals on crocodiles entering the localities.

Frequent warnings

Though the Forest Department has been issuing frequent directives to those living on the banks of the river to exercise caution and follow precautionary measures, people are yet to realise the gravity of the situation.

Dumping of poultry and meat waste and bathing on the banks lure the reptiles into human habitations.

On information, the department staff capture the reptiles and release them into the Vakkramari tank, located about 10 km from Chidambaram.

The tank that supplies drinking water to Chidambaram town is maintained by the municipality.

The move is resorted not only to keep the reptiles away from human habitations but also to safeguard the tank. Though the tank has a large number of crocodiles, there have been no instances of attack on humans.

But the reptiles still manage to enter human habitations due to numerous channels connecting the tank.

According to K. Raman, a herpetologist and founder of Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF), a non-governmental organisation, “Bamboo groves abutting the banks of the Kollidam river are the favoured basking and nesting sites of the crocodiles. However, increased human activity along the banks, including washing and bathing and dumping of waste, has become rampant raising the possibility of conflicts.”

The establishment of a rescue centre has been a long pending demand for the locals and officials hope that the facility would offer a permanent solution to the issue.