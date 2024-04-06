Tamil Nadu Forest Department releases image of leopard caught on camera in Mayiladuthurai

April 06, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The carnivore, which has been on the prowl in Mayiladuthurai, is a well-grown leopard and it has been captured on camera traps set up by the Department of Forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

An image of the elusive animal, which was captured by one of the cameras installed by the department, was released on Saturday. The image was captured on April 3. The first sighting of the carnivore was reported at Semmankulam near Koranad in Mayiladuthurai on April 2 and since then the animal has reported to have attacked a few goats.

In a statement here on Saturday, Nagapattinam Wildlife Warden said the department has since intensified the efforts to trap the animal in a cage. Automatic cameras and thermal drone cameras are being used to trace the elusive big cat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cages and hi-tech equipment and specially trained staff from Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Srivillputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve have arrived in Mayiladuthurai. Two veterinarians, Kalaivanan and Vijayaragahvan, have joined the search teams to assist them in trapping the leopard by tranquillising it.

The operation is being carried out under the direct supervision of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) V. Naganathan, who has arrived here from Chennai, the statement said.

Though Mayiladuthurai district has about 1,000 hectares of reserve forests, mostly along the coastal areas, there has been no report of a leopard being sighted anywhere in these parts in the past.

Leopards normally avoid humans and prey on small animals, the Wildlife Warden said, urging residents not to panic and spread unnecessary messages that could create fear in people. Residents have been advised to avoid venturing out at night and in the early hours of the day and not let children go out.

The officials have appealed to the residents to cooperate with the search teams. Information about the movement or the leopard can be conveyed to officials on phone numbers: 9994884357 or 9080179807.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.