Foreign tourists get a taste of Pongal at celebrations in Auroville

January 16, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The three-day Pongal festivities in the international township of Auroville began with a colourful celebration at Alankuppam on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Organised by the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, the celebration saw the participation of tourists, particularly foreigners.

According to P. Balasundaram, a representative of the Mohanam Village Heritage Centre, the festivities are organised every year during Pongal to introduce the traditional practices of the Tamil population living in the villages surrounding Auroville, to foreigners at the international township.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisers also ensured the visitors had fun with traditional games like IlavattakalThooguthal and Silambam as well as yoga. Tourists were also treated to traditional folk art performances followed by a kolam competition.

A seminar on Tamil connections to Asia and the World by Chellaperumal and a flute concert by musical artist Kees van Boxtel were also part of the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.