VIRUDHUNAGAR

14 May 2021 20:50 IST

Virudhunagar district on Friday reported 623 new COVID–19 cases and five deaths, which raised its toll to 277. The new victims – four men, aged between 40 and 61, and a woman, aged 65 – died in different hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday. The district recorded 88 discharges.

Advertising

Advertising