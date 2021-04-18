Fitness test for police jobs put off

CHENNAI

18 April 2021 00:58 IST

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has postponed the certificate verification, physical measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test for common recruitment to the posts of Grade-II police constable, Grade-II jail warder and firemen for 2020.

These tests, which were to start on April 21, have been postponed for administrative reasons. The date will be announced later, said the Director-General of Police/Chairman of the TNUSRB in a note.

