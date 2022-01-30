First dose coverage crosses 90%

Chennai

30 January 2022 00:07 IST

Over 10 lakh vaccinated in mega camp

The State achieved 90.30% coverage in the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, at the end of the 20th mega camp. As many as 68.66% of beneficiaries have received their second dose, according to health department officials.

A health bulletin said as on date, 26,01,610 beneficiaries amounting to 77.75% of the eligible population in the 15-18 age group, had been vaccinated, while 3,80,570 persons eligible for the precautionary dose (booster) were covered as well.

In the camp 10,17,919 beneficiaries over the age of 15 were vaccinated. While 2,55,902 received their first dose, 7,27,417 got the second, and 34,600 were administered their precautionary dose. In 4,423 vaccination camps held by the government, a total of 9,077 healthcare workers, 9,822 frontline workers and 5,60,615 from 15-18 age group were covered.

Health officials said no vaccination would be administered on Sunday.