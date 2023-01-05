ADVERTISEMENT

Final electoral rolls released in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts

January 05, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Women outnumber men in both Villupuram and Cuddalore distircts; voters can still apply for changes online

The Hindu Bureau

The final electoral rolls for all seven Assembly constituencies in Villupuram district, with January 1 this year as the qualifying date, were released on Thursday. The district has 16,90,315 voters — 8,34,394 men, 8,55,708 women and 213 others.

Releasing the rolls at the Collectorate, District Election Officer and Collector D. Mohan said 40,059 forms were received and 38,510 were accepted. After the draft was released on November 9 last, 24,963 voters were included and the names of 17,235 voters were deleted because of double entry and migration.

Gingee has 2,56,846 voters; Mailam 2,19,613; Tindivanam (reserved) 2,30,580; Vanur (reserved) 2,30,717; Villupuram 2,59,246; Vikravandi 2,37,129; and Tirukoilur 2,56,184. Voters may also apply for changes through https://www.nvsp.in.

Cuddalore

Women outnumber men in Cuddalore district. Of the 21,48,086 voters, 11,90,069 are women, 10,57,752 are men and 265 others. Releasing the roll for nine constituencies, Collector K. Balasubramaniam said 36,750 voters were included and the names of 23,466 voters were deleted — 10,747 voters on account of death, 370 for double entry and 12,349 for migration.

The final roll included 2,19,882 voters in Thittakudi (reserved); 2,55,750 in Vriddachalam; 2,14,829 in Neyveli; 2,46,825 in Panruti; 2,39,910 in Cuddalore; 2,45,362 in Kurunjipadi; 2,49,218 in Bhuvanagiri; 2,47,046 in Chidambaram; and 2,29,264 in Kattumannarkovil (reserved).

Kallakurichi district has 11,14,391 voters - 5,58,079 men, 5,56,103 women and 209 others.

