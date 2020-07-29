Film producers seek State’s help in reopening cinemas

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 01:10 IST

Producers led by veteran filmmaker Bharathiraaja met Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju on Tuesday to urge the government to facilitate reopening of cinema theatres and permission to start shooting soon.

The representatives also demanded that the State Government should remove 8% local body taxes levied currently as the ticket rates are further expected to reduce post withdrawal of COVID-19 lockdown.

Advertising

Advertising

A press release said the producers requested that the procedures to convert smaller theatres into multiplexes should be relaxed and the ‘C Form’ license, which is required to be renewed every year by theatres, should be made renewable once in three years. They also demanded that the ‘projector operating licence’ should be done away with, as there are no projector operators these days after the introduction of digital cinema.