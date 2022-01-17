Ex-minister U. Mathivanan posted as TN Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corpn chairman

CHENNAI

17 January 2022 15:35 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday issued orders appointing former Minister, U. Mathivanan, as the chairman of the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO).

Mr. Mathivanan was Minister for Dairy Development and also represented Tiruvarur Assembly constituency [then a reserved constituency] in the State Legislative Assembly during 2006-11. Between 2016 and 2021, he represented the Kilvelur Assembly constituency in the House.

