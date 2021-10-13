E.V. Velu calls on Nitin Gadkari in Delhi

The Minister handing over separate representations for every proposal made by the State government to Nitin Gadkari. Special arrangement

CHENNAI

13 October 2021 00:15 IST

PWD Minister wants sea link between Chennai port and Tiruvottiyur junction developed

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday and proposed the development of a sea link between the Chennai port and Manali Road-Tiruvottiyur junction and many other road projects in the State.

Pointing out that habitations have developed in suburban areas around Chennai due to expansion of the city and that people had to commute to the State capital, Mr. Velu urged the Centre against toll plazas at Chennasamudram, Nemili, Vanagaram, Surapattu and Paranur.

Mr. Velu handed over a representation that pointed out the increasing population and container traffic and underlined the need for a sea link between the Chennai port and Manali Road-Tiruvottiyur junction.

The Minister also asked for an elevated highway between Tamabaram and Chengalpattu.

The PWD Minister also referred to the increasing traffic congestion near the Chennai port and underlined the need for commencing works for the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal double-decker expressway. He also called for the preparation of detailed project reports for the ring roads around Madurai, Coimbatore and Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam Road.

The Minister also brought up the need to expand Salem-Ulundurpettai bypass as a four-way stretch and also expand the four-lane Chennai-Kanniyakumari highway to eight or six lanes. He requested the Union government to extend financial assistance for setting up a bus port in Tiruchi.

Elevated highway

Mr. Velu also suggested that an elevated highway be laid between Tiruchi and Thuvakudi for a stretch of 15 km to avoid traffic congestion in the city. The Minister handed over separate representations for every proposal made by the Tamil Nadu government.

Pointing out that a total of 391 accidents were reported in the two-lane Coimbatore bypass between 2011 and 2021, Mr. Velu requested that the bypass be expanded into a four-lane road.

Mr. Velu also requested the Union Minister to declare the Tiruvannamalai-Kallakurichi, Valliyur-Tiruchendur, Kollegal-Hanur, Palani-Dharapuram, Arcot-Tindivanam, Mettupalayam-Bhavani, Avinashi-Mettupalayam and Bhavani-Karur roads as national highways.