ADVERTISEMENT

Thirumahan Everaa, Erode East MLA, son of Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan, no more

January 04, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - ERODE

Thirumahan Everaa, 46, is reported to have died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Erode on Wednesday afternoon; TN Congress Committee chief condoles death

S P Saravanan

E. Thirumahan Everaa, MLA from Erode (East) Assembly Constituency died on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

E. Thirumahan Everaa, 46, sitting MLA of the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency, and son of former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, died at a private hospital in Erode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Mr. Everaa had contested as an Indian National Congress (INC) candidate and was elected to the current Assembly in 2021.

Party sources said he was unwell and was admitted to a private hospital in the city where he suffered a heart attack and died around 12.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘Big loss for Congress party’, says TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. S. Alagiri condoled the sudden passing of Congress’ Erode East MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa, son of former TNCC president, E.V.K.S. Elangovan and great grandson of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said Mr. Thirumahan was a progressive young leader who followed in the footsteps and tradition of Periyar, E.V.K. Sampath and E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

“His death at the very young age of 46 is a great loss to the Congress party. I offer my condolences to E.V.K.S. Elangovan, his family and Congress party cadres,” said Mr. Alagiri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US