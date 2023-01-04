Thirumahan Everaa, Erode East MLA, son of Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan, no more

January 04, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - ERODE

E. Thirumahan Everaa, 46, sitting MLA of the Erode (East) Assembly Constituency, and son of former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, died at a private hospital in Erode on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Mr. Everaa had contested as an Indian National Congress (INC) candidate and was elected to the current Assembly in 2021.

Party sources said he was unwell and was admitted to a private hospital in the city where he suffered a heart attack and died around 12.30 p.m.

‘Big loss for Congress party’, says TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. S. Alagiri condoled the sudden passing of Congress’ Erode East MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa, son of former TNCC president, E.V.K.S. Elangovan and great grandson of Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, founder of the Dravidar Kazhagam.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said Mr. Thirumahan was a progressive young leader who followed in the footsteps and tradition of Periyar, E.V.K. Sampath and E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

“His death at the very young age of 46 is a great loss to the Congress party. I offer my condolences to E.V.K.S. Elangovan, his family and Congress party cadres,” said Mr. Alagiri.