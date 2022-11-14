EPS pins blame on DMK for flooding in Chennai

November 14, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said Chennai would not have suffered inundation had the DMK regime completed storm-water drain projects initiated by the previous government headed by his party.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media after visiting rain-hit areas of Kolapakkam and Mugalivakkam, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK government had cancelled tenders for a flood protection project to be implemented with KfW assistance of ₹1,300 crore. He said his government had obtained aid from the Asian Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for alleviating the problem of flooding. 

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Accusing the ruling party of using the media to portray it as a government executing new projects, he claimed that the DMK government was now implementing the KfW assistance programme by renaming it as Singara Chennai 2.0.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justifying his demand for a compensation of ₹30,000 per acre for farmers hit by the recent rain, the AIADMK leader recalled that when his party was in power, paddy-raising farmers were given a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre and those who raised crops in rainfed areas, ₹10,000 per acre. Last year, farmers in Thanjavur district got a compensation of ₹250 per acre even though they had paid a premium of ₹300 per acre. Besides, most parts of the district were left out at the time of payment of compensation, he claimed.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US