EPFO grievance redress meet on December 10

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 01:26 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Chennai North, is planning to conduct the “PF Near You” or “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” programme on the premises of the Regional Office, North, on December 10, a press release said.

The session is held for the speedy redrass of grievances. Subscribers, pensioners and employers who have their provident fund accounts at the Regional Office, Chennai North, can get their grievances redressed.

Advertising

Advertising