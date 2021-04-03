EPFO gives pension orders

CHENNAI

03 April 2021 01:39 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) gave away pension payment orders to retiring employees of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals and Ashok Leyland as part of PRAYAAS scheme on Thursday. The orders were given to the retiring employees by Sudhir Kumar Jaiswal, Regional PF Commissioner-II (pension), regional office, Chennai north, the release said.

