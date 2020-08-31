Entry into public parks restricted to 50% capacity

Pre-COVID-19 times at Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore.File photo

CHENNAI

31 August 2020 18:11 IST

Tokens to be issued in bigger parks

If you are among those eager to return to your favourite neighbourhood park for your daily exercise from Tuesday, make sure to be there early. For, the entry will be restricted to 50% of the park’s capacity to ensure physical distancing norms.

In the case of bigger parks, entry may be permitted for restricted hours and people would be allowed in batches. Urban local bodies can regularise this by issuing of tokens, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the government said on Monday.

“Persons above 65 years, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use the park,” it said. People would be allowed inside the park after getting thermal scanning done to record body temperature. Visitors from containment zones are not to be permitted to enter the parks and people should carry water bottles with them.

The sale of snacks and fast food among others inside the park premises will not to be allowed. The SOP issued by the government in this regard could be accessed in The Hindu portal at: http://bit.ly/SOPsPublicParks