‘Ensure Deputy Chief Minister’s victory by the highest margin’

BODINAYAKKANUR

28 March 2021 01:23 IST

Minorities will remain safe under the AIADMK government, says Palaniswami

Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday appealed to the electorate in the Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency to elect party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam by the highest victory margin in Tamil Nadu.

Standing on top of the scoreboard in the State would be a real victory as Mr. Panneerselvam had nurtured not only his constituency but the entire Theni district, Mr. Palaniswami said. The two leaders, who a few months ago had a cold war over who would be the party’s chief ministerial candidate, travelled together in an open jeep while canvassing for votes.

Lauds OPS

Appreciating the Deputy CM for his sustained efforts, Mr. Palaniswami said the people of Theni had benefited in a big way through Kudimaramathu and other such schemes. Roads were laid. Drinking water was available. Infrastructural facilities had been provided.

The broad-gauge conversion work here was also going to be completed soon and people could travel by train to cities like Madurai and Chennai, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam’s efforts had brought in the Law College, the Veterinary College, the Research Institute and the Polytechnic Institute, he said, adding that many other projects were in the pipeline, including the SIDCO industrial estate and the IT Park.

Mr. Palaniswami said the minorities would continue to be safe under the AIADMK regime. Speaking at an election campaign meeting, he said the AIADMK had always remained a friend and custodian of the minorities. Whenever minorities approached the government for any assistance, the AIADMK never hesitated to be by their side, he added.

During the pandemic, a large number of people from the minority community, who were in New Delhi to attend a conference, were unable to reach home. Mr. Panneerselvam instantly arranged a special train for those stranded to return home safely and gave them treatment as per the protocol, Mr. Palaniswami said.

Attacking the DMK for its misleading statements and for spreading false news, Mr. Palaniswami cautioned the voters to beware of the false promises.

Those who had spoken ill of Amma’s (Jayalalithaa’s) government should not be given any recognition in any form, he said.

The Chief Minister introduced party candidates Syed Khan (Cumbum), A. Logirajan (Andipatti) and Murugan (Periakulam). Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath and other senior party functionaries were present.