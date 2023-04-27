Ensure all announced projects are operational and completed on time: M.K. Stalin

April 27, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, April 27 directed District Collectors of Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore and heads of departments to operationalise all schemes announced by the government and make sure that they were executed on time. “The officials should also ensure the quality of the works and their effective implementation. This is what I expect from you,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate for the second consecutive day under the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. He took stock of the progress made in the implementation of government schemes in three districts - Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore.

Mr. Stalin said the ‘CM Dashboard Monitoring System’ at his office in the Secretariat enabled him to track the pace of progress of the implementation of the schemes. A similar monitoring system is necessary for the districts to ensure the effective implementation of any scheme, he said.

Officials should also put in unstinted efforts in executing the schemes and initiatives and ensure that they get laurels for effective implementation of schemes during their tenure.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for officials to concentrate on implementing schemes particularly aimed at improving the livelihoods of people in rural areas such as the provision of drinking water and basic amenities, issue of pattas, upgradation of roads, quality healthcare at government hospitals, and youth development and education.

While on the one hand schemes have been evolved for the people, crores of funds are involved in implementing them and both these factors must be borne in mind by the officials while executing the schemes. The Collectors should also ensure the coordinated functioning of all the departments as no department can function in isolation.

“During the course of my review, I noticed an undue delay in executing some programmes. Although I don’t want to specifically mention the concerned department, the District Collectors and heads of departments must be aware of this. The efficiency of the administration would become manifest only if the funds allocated for various schemes and the welfare of the people are spent within the timeframe. This is what I expect from the officials,” he said.

He also urged officials to take stock of the work of subordinate officials and to make sure that orders are acted upon, and schemes implemented on time. He also advised Collectors to send proposals for schemes evolved by them. The government would extend support for your good work, he added.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, K. Ponmudy, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, District Collectors C. Palani (Villupuram), Sravan Kumar Jatavath (Cuddalore) and K. Balasubramaniam (Cuddalore) were present.