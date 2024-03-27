ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering students must equip themselves to face challenges posed by AI, says AICTE chief

March 27, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VELLORE

G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT urges the Central and State governments to increase funding for the education sector, especially for research and patents

The Hindu Bureau

T. G. Sitharam, chairman, AICTE and G. Viswanathan, chancellor, VIT giving away Chancellor’s gold medal for best outgoing student at the university day and annual sports day event held in VIT, Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Engineering students should equip themselves to face challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies, said professor T.G. Sitharam, chairman, AICTE, on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address at the university day-cum-annual sports day 2024 of VIT at its campus in Vellore, Mr. Sitharam said artificial intelligence has been in use in various sectors in the recent years. In such a scenario, engineering students should be aware of the challenges posed to them by AI in terms of technological advancements and its applications in day-to-day activities. “The usage of AI and the speed it takes to complete tasks should alert engineering students in acquiring necessary skills from their college days. They should be equipped to face this emerging competition,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, said the government at the Centre and the State should increase their funding for the education sector, especially for research and patents. Stipend given to researchers by private universities was much higher than that given by government universities. “For instance, research scholars get around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per month as stipend in government universities, whereas in VIT, research scholars are paid ₹32,000 a month,“ he said.

The chancellor highlighted the need for governments, both at the Central and the State level, to reduce levies on private educational institutions. The government should also ease restrictions for educational institutions to obtain licences for various purposes. These measures will help in enrolling more students in higher education programmes, he said.

