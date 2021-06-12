Efforts underway to restore historical monuments in TN, says Minister

Madurai

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said the State Archaeological department has earmarked ₹8 crore for the restoration of the Thirumalai Nayak Palace in Madurai

The Chief Minister is taking efforts to restore historical monuments across the State, said Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, here on Saturday.

The Minister addressed mediapersons along with Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and District Collector S. Aneesh Aneesh, after inspecting the famed Thirumalai Nayak Palace.

The Minister said that the government was restoring historical monuments to showcase the pride of Tamil culture to future generations. The palace, built by King Thirumalai Nayak, is one of the major attractions in Madurai. During former DMK leader M. Karunanidhi's rule as a Chief Minister, a total of ₹11 crore was allocated for restoration of the palace, said Mr. Thangam Thennarasu.

Currently, the State Archaeological department has earmarked ₹8 crore for restoration of the palace. Now, the natakasala, palace shrine and sculptural yard of the palace are being restored to their original glory. The restoration work will be conducted in phases. The first phase of the excavation will commence soon, the Minister said.

The palace has many important inscriptions belonging to various periods. There are also vattezhuthu inscriptions in the palace. Similarly, stone sculptures belonging to different time periods are there at the palace. A library is also proposed to be set up at the premises, said Mr. Thangam Thennarasu.

When asked about the Madurai- Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor, the Minister said that for the past 10 years, the Special Purpose Vehicle set up for the project was not functioning. “Our government will make sure that this Special Purpose Vehicle will function,” he added.