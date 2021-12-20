DVAC conducts fresh searches at 14 places related to ex-Minister Thangamani

NAMAKKAL:

20 December 2021 09:30 IST

Vigilance sleuths have conducted searches at 69 places linked to Mr. Thangamani on December 15, 2021

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption started searches at 14 places in Salem, Namakkal, and Erode on December 20 morning in relation to the corruption case registered against former Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, his son Dharanidharan and wife Shanthi. The searches, the second time in five days, began at around 6:30 am.

In Salem, searches are on at the residence of a hotelier K. Manikandan near Thiruvagoundanur bypass. According to official sources, searches are on at 10 places in Namakkal, including business premises of PSK. Periyasamy, a public works contractor. Searches are being conducted at three places in Erode.

Vigilance sleuths had on December 15 conducted searches at 69 places linked to Mr Thangamani in relation with a disproportionate assets case registered against them. The minister and his family members were accused of accumulating assets to the tune of ₹4.85 crores, disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Advertising

Advertising

At the end of searches on December 15, the Vigilance said in a release that ₹2.37 crores in cash, gold jewellery weighing about 1.13 kgs and 40 kgs of silver articles were found. Officials seized mobile phones, bank locker keys, computer hard disks and documents related to the case, the release had said.