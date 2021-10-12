Duo pose as policemen, steal jewellery from woman

CHENNAI

12 October 2021 00:10 IST

Two unidentified persons robbed a 59-year-old woman of her jewellery while posing as police personnel in Chembarambakkam bus stand on Sunday.

The police said the victim V. Rajeshwari was waiting at the bus stand at 9.30 a.m. on Sunday when two men asked why she was not wearing a mask. She panicked and mistook them for police personnel. The duo then asked her to keep her jewellery in her bag. Under the pretext of helping her put away the jewellery, the men stole it and fled. Ms. Rajeshwari later realised the theft and lodged a complaint at the Nazarathpet police station.

Theft in Ashok Nagar

Meanwhile, the Ashok Nagar police arrested a 40-year-old man for stealing ₹10,000 in cash from a senior citizen after diverting his attention.

The police said G. Krishnamurthy, 89, of West Mambalam, withdrew ₹10,000 in cash from a bank on Friday.

While returning, Mr. Krishnamurthy was waylaid by a person who claimed to own a pharmacy in the neighbourhood and struck a conversation with him.

Later, he gave Mr. Krishnamurthy a lift to his residence and in the process, stole the bag with the cash.

The police arrested Siva alias Sivakumar, of Kodambakkam, in connection with the offence and remanded him in judicial custody.