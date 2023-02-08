Drones from Tamil Nadu head to Turkey for rescue operations

February 08, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

To support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in Turkey after earthquakes have left thousands dead and several thousand missing, NDRF has requested Chennai-headquartered Garuda Aerospace to provide their DGCA-approved drones for disaster management operations.

Garuda Aerospace will deploy their Droni Drone for surveillance in the most affected areas to identify where victims could be trapped under rubble piles and a modified Kisan Drone which will carry payloads that will help transport emergency medicines, supplies and food for victims.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said, “Given the current situation in Turkey, Garuda Aerospace is deploying drones to support the ongoing rescue and relief operations. We have sent two of our drones,” he added.

Earlier, Garuda Aerospace deployed drones for rescue and relief operations to Chamoli glacier burst at Uttarakhand and played a huge role by supporting the locust control operation in Rajasthan. Garuda Aerospace used emergency drones to deliver medicine and vaccinations to hospitals during the pandemic by partnering with Swiggy. Garuda drones have also helped a mountaineer rappel down a hill and have rescued a trekker. Garuda’s White Knight drones delivered medicines and vaccinations in Bengaluru hospitals for ISRO in 2021.

Equipped with 400 drones and over 500 pilots across 84 cities, Garuda Aerospace is equipped to support different emergencies. Former captain of India’s national cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni unveiled a camera drone called Droni at The Global Drone Expo in Chennai and became the firm’s Brand Ambassador as well.