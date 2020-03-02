DMK re-nominates Tiruchi Siva to Rajya Sabha seat

CHENNAI

The DMK on Sunday re-nominated Tiruchi N. Siva — whose tenure in the Upper House is set to end soon — as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

The other candidates are N.R. Elango, an advocate and legal adviser to the party, and former Khadi Minister Andhiyur Selvaraj, who was once reprimanded by former party president M. Karunanidhi for taking part in a fire-walking ceremony.

Mr. Selvaraj is the party’s SC/ST wing secretary and belongs to the Arunthathiyar community.

