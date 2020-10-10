DMK flags issue of Law Universities flouting OBC reservation norms

CHENNAI

10 October 2020 16:25 IST

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T. R. Baalu has written to the Union Education Minister in this regard

DMK Parliamentary Party leader and treasurer, T. R. Baalu has written to Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, flagging violations of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation policy in admissions to the National Law Universities (NLUs) for the academic year 2020-21.

“There is zero reservation for OBC candidates in admission to Under Graduate as well as Post Graduate courses conducted by the NLUs,” he pointed out in the letter.

The Central Educational Institutions (Reservations in Admissions) Act, 2006 and UGC guidelines mandate that Universities implement 27% reservation for OBCs both in admissions and in recruitment. But in NLUs, this has been totally ignored despite instructions to the Vice Chancellors to comply with the guidelines, Mr. Baalu pointed out.

According to the letter, in NLU, Bengaluru, there are 120 seats in BA-LLB course, out of which 93 seats are in the General Category while 18 and 9 seats are reserved for SCs and STs respectively, but there is a total denial for OBC candidates. This is the case across various NLUs including in Tiruchirapalli, the letter said.

Mr. Baalu said that NLU, Delhi was providing only 22% reservation to OBCs instead of 27%. He also pointed out in June 2020, the chairman of National Commission for Backward Classes had directed the University Grants Commission to take stringent action against NLUs flouting mandatory reservation policies for students belonging to OBCs, while NCBC had issued directions in this regard.

Despite these directions, Vice Chancellors of NLUs have refused to comply with the OBC reservation norm, Mr. Baalu alleged, which has put OBC students to great disadvantage.

He sought the Minister’s intervention and urged him to direct the UGC and Vice Chancellors of the NLUs to implement 27% reservation for OBCs students for the All-India Seats as well as the State-prescribed domicile reservation for admission in this academic year 2020-21.