DMK fields Kanimozhi Somu and Rajeshkumar for Rajya Sabha bypolls

The DMK, on Tuesday, announced party candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar would be the party candidates for the by-elections to be held on October 4.

Dr. Kanimozhi is the daughter of late Union Minister N.V.N. Somu. Mr Rajeshkumar is in-charge of the party's Namakkal-East district unit.

The vacancies were caused by the resignations of AIADMK leaders K. P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam upon their election to the Assembly.