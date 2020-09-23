DMK and PMK criticise IOB official for Hindi imposition

CHENNAI

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Pattali Makkal Katchi on Tuesday reacted sharply against the actions of Indian Overseas Bank manager Vishal Narayan Kamble who had reportedly denied a loan application to a customer of the bank in the Gangaikondacholapuram branch for writing the application in Tamil.

The bank manager, who had allegedly asked the customer to learn Hindi, had been transferred to the Regional Office in Tiruchi on Monday. In a post on social media, DMK president M.K. Stalin said cultivating Hindi hegemony would be dangerous. “Beware. If you play with Tamil sentiments, small sparks will become a huge fire,” he said.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said though the transfer of the bank manager was a welcome move, it was not adequate. “The bank manager Kamble, who had demonstrated ‘Hindi arrogance’ should be transferred to a Hindi-speaking State. Only Tamil speaking officials should be appointed in all public sector banks in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

