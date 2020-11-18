DMK, allies will be taught a lasting lesson in TN polls, says BJP leader L. Murugan

CUDDALORE

18 November 2020 14:46 IST

Mr. Murugan, Kushboo Sundar and other party functionaries were detained by the police in Cuddalore for going ahead with the Vetrivel Yatra even though permission for it has been denied

Leading the BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra in Cuddalore, defying police orders, its State unit president L. Murugan on Wednesday said the DMK and its allies would be taught a lasting and effective lesson in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Murugan and other party functionaries were later detained by the police for going ahead with the rally though permission for it had been denied in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Murugan said DMK president M. K. Stalin should not labour under the mistake that the people would be taken for granted. The current mindset and environment in the State is different from the one the DMK had seen in 1965, he said asking Mr. Stalin and leaders of the DMK`s allies not to indulge in the thought that by playing on religion and language they could continue to hoodwink the people.

He claimed leaders of the DMK and its allies were encouraging their children to learn Hindi and other languages but they were standing in the way of the children in government schools intending to learn more languages. “Why should this ‘modern untouchability’ be adopted by Mr. Stalin,” he asked.

He claimed that the BJP would make its presence in the Assembly in 2021 and only the person identified by the BJP could be the next Chief Minister of the State. The Vetrivel Yatra would continue. “We will expose the real faces of the DMK and other parties supporting Karuppar Koottam. People can never be hoodwinked by the self-centred forces who have an axe to grind,” Mr. Murugan said.

Actor and BJP functionary Kushboo Sundar said no force could stop the party from accomplishing its yatra. “I had escaped a major road mishap earlier in the day when I was on my way to Cuddalore. I have escaped without even small injury and the yatra would complete its journey and reach Tiruchendhur on December 7,” she said.