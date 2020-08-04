Distribution of textbooks, bags begins in schools

CHENNAI

04 August 2020 00:09 IST

All safety measures, including the use of masks, followed

The distribution of free textbooks and bags in government and government-aided schools among students of Classes 2-8 began across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

All norms, including physical distancing and use of masks and sanitisers, were followed as per the COVID-19-related standard operating procedure issued by the Directorate of School Education, sources said.

As per guidelines, students from Classes 7 and 8 were called on Monday. The distribution for other classes will happen over the next few days.

A. Felsia Sumangaladevi, headmistress, Chennai Middle School, said contrary to expectations, all students came and received the textbooks and bags. “We were doubtful whether all students would show up due to the prevailing situation. However, all of them came with their parents,” she said, adding that all safety measures were undertaken.

P.K. Ilamaran of the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association said they had reached out to the students over phone, in advance, and specific timings were given. “We ensured that the students came in batches of 20 to avoid crowding,” he said.

L. Chockalingam, headmaster, Chairman Manickavasagam Middle School, Sivaganga district, said the students were happy to be on the school campus after several months. “A set of books and a bag for each student was kept ready so that they did not have to wait for long on campus,” he said.

The distribution of books and schoolbags among students of Classes 10 and 12 has already been done.