Dindigul Campus Connect

April 15, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

FITO launched

ADVERTISEMENT

Syed Ammal Innovation and Incubation Council (SAIIC), a unit of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised an Internet of Things project exhibition for all third-year School of Computing students. The exhibition was aimed at showcasing the innovative ideas of students in the field of IoT. Uma Maheswari, CEO of Anna Incubation Cell, Anna University, assessed the projects. The first product from SAIIC, FITO, an application software developed by the students for fitness regime, was launched on the sidelines of the exhibition. An MoU was signed with an IPR company owned by the alumni for patent and copyright process.

Graduation Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12th Graduation Day was celebrated at Theni Kammavar Sangam College of Arts and Science on April13. G. Natchar, Director of Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai and P. Namperumalsanmy. Chairman, were the chief guests. They distributed degree certificates to 339m UG and PG graduates. Ms. Nachiar spoke on the importance of Education. Mr. Namperumalsamy urged the students to be honest and loyal to the society.

Convocation

The 36th convocation ceremony was held at Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur recently in which 2,034 students of UG and PG in Arts and Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Horticulture, Architecture and Social Welfare, including speech and hearing impaired students (10) and Ph.D students (70) received their degrees. The chief guest, N.Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, New Delhi, distributed the degrees to rank holders and Ph.D. students while the guest of honour, Sweta Ghosh, Manager, Talent Acquisition Tracelink, Pune distributed the certificates.

MoU signed

RVS Group of Institutions, Dindigul, inked an pact with IITM Pravarthek Startups, Infactpro and Cambtech, Chennai, recently. Honorary Consul General of Seychelles Sesha Sai, who was present at the event, spoke on the importance of industry-institute interaction. With this MoU, the students studying in RVS Group of Institutions will get placement training, opportunities for pursuing short-term special courses in banking and finance, upskilling, etc. Similarly, faculty members and members working in Cambtech and Infact pro will have mutual exchange of technical knowhow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.