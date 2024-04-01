Dindigul Campus Connect

April 01, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Training programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (ICAR-CIFT), Cochin, Kerala in collaboration with Alagappa University, Karaikudi, conducted a three-day training programme on “Entrepreneurship opportunities in fisheries sector.’ N.M. Prabhu, Head, Department of Fisheries Science, welcomed the participants. Pe. Jeyya Jeyanthi, Senior Scientist, ICAR-CIFT, Cochin, presented the thematic address. M. Jothi Basu, Controller of Examinations, E. Kannapiran, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, were present. A. Jeyakumari and V. Renuka, Senior Scientists, spoke. R. Kumar proposed the vote of thanks. Students and faculty members from various science departments of Alagappa University and affiliated colleges and students from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchi, participated.

AI for space applications

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of ECE of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur, in association with Aeronautical Society of India and ISRO Propulsion Complex , Mahendragiri, organised a workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence for Space Applications’ recently. Chancellor K. Sridharan presided. R. Kalimuthu, Senior Scientist, welcomed the gathering. J. Daffini Manoja, Scientist URSC, Bengaluru, and P.Ganesh, IPRC-ISRO, shared their experience of utilising Artificial Intelligence in Chandrayaan 3 project. Hands-on Sessions were given to the participants in using Matlab for AI in Space Applications. Fifteen scientists from ISRO interacted with the faculty members. M. Pallikonda Rajasekaran, Director, R and D, gave the valedictory address.

Graduation Day

Parvathy’s Arts and Science College, Dindigul conducted Graduation Day ceremony for 2019 -2022 batch students on March 30. College secretary N. Shridhar, Director Praveen Srinivasan, Principal S.S. Srinivasan and Anugraha International School Principal Anish Fathima were present. Anandakrishnan Devaraj, Region Head, Wipro, South India, was the chief guest. In his address, he stressed the importance of pursuing higher studies while working so as to move up in the hierarchy.

Rally taken out

The NSS units and Women Development Cell of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, organised Cancer Awareness Pinkathon Programme on April 1. S.Shenbagaraj, Lions Club zonal president, flagged off the rally. It was organized in association with JCI Sivakasi Duchess and Indian Medical Association. More than 300 students and teachers participated in the rally which was taken out from from N.M.Metha Jain Matriculation Hr.Sec.School, Sivakasi to Kamarajar Park.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.