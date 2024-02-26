Dindigul Campus Connect

February 26, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Sports Day

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, conducted its 27th Peppy Sports Day on February 20. The chief guest was Major Dhyan Chand awardee S. Kavitha, an Asian Games gold medallist and Former Indian kabbadi team Captain, and Indian team coach. In her address, she said sports and games instilled values such as teamwork, discipline, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. It is not about winning or losing but about the journey of self-improvement and learning.

The Nadar Saraswathi College of Education celebrated 19th Tamil Ilakkiya Mandra Vizha on February 21. The chief guest was K. Udaiappan of Udaiappa Cancer Hospital, Theni. In his address, he said a teacher should possess qualities such as reading, patience, confident communication, etc.

Club inaugurated

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural function of Citizen Consumer Club, sapling planting event and World Consumer Rights Day function was held in SSM College of Arts and Science, Dindigul on February 22. N. Sampathkumar, Principal, welcomed the gathering. S. Annamalai, Zonal Civil Supplies officer, inaugurated the club and delivered the presidential address. Office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre shared their experiences and created awareness among students about consumer rights. Saplings were planted by the dignitaries. Lalithalakshmi, coordinator of Citizen Consume Club and Head, Department of Commerce, proposed the vote of thanks.

Cancer awareness

A cancer awareness programme was conducted by NSS volunteers of Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur on February 22. Principal P. Rajaguru presided over the event. K. Mahalakshmi Prasad of Medicity Hospital, Madurai, the special guest, addressed the gathering and clarified the doubts of students. Premraj of Zen Medica, member of Sattur Rotary Club, lended support to the event.

Syed Ammal students win prizes

Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram, participated in an intercollegiate competition, Anglovanza’24, organised by Annai Scholastica Arts and Science College for Women, Pamban, on February 22. Six colleges participated in the event. Syed Ammal students won three first prizes and 2 second prizes in various competitions.

Graduation Day

Graduation Day was held at Linga Global CBSE School, Srivilliputtur recently. Correspondent K.Sridharan, presided over the function. Dr. Jothi Prasanna of KMCH Physiotherapy, districbuted the certificates. Earlier, Principal Alka Sharma welcomed the gathering.

At alma mater

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women in Kilakarai organised alumnae association meeting on February 24. Nabisha Dharwesh (1994 -97), Assistant Professor, Crescent College of Education, Madurai, and M. Ayesha Banu (1994 -97), Principal, MAM Al Qalam School, Kodaikanal, offered felicitations. S. Hazeena Seyad, a social media activist, the chief guest, gave a motivational speech.

Graduation Day

54th Graduation Day ceremony was held in G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul on February 24. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, delivered the welcome address. Mylswamy Annadurai, former Director - ISRO, was the chief guest. In his address, he stressed the importance of lifelong learning and adaptability in the rapidly evolving world. As many as 1,282 students of UG and PG who graduated in April 2021 received their certificates.

Conference on microbiology

A two-day conference on ‘Recent trends in microbiology’ was organised by the Department of Microbiology, Alagappa University, Karaikudi from February 26. Hwang Jiang Shiou of National Taiwan Ocean University, in his inaugural address, invited the scholars from the host to do collaborative research in Taiwan with their financial support. He asked the scholars to prepare a good proposal which could be beneficial to both the countries. K. Murugan, former Vice-Chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore; M. Govarthanan, Kyungpook National University, South Korea; and Saravanan Muthupandian of Saveetha University, Chennai, spoke.

Graduation Day

Anugraha Institute of Social Sciences, Dindigul, organised its 11th Graduation Day on February 22. T. Dharmaraj, Controller of Examination i/c, Madurai Kamaraj University, delivered the Graduation Day address. As many as 76 postgraduates and 259 undergraduates of April 2022 batch received their degrees. Earlier college secretary J. Geroge Bernardshaw inaugurated the ceremony. Principal R.Essac was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.