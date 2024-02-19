Dindigul Campus Connect

February 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

Award for KARE

The Association for Computing Machinery, has recognised Kalasalingam University’s Department of CSE -ACM Student chapter by giving the National Outstanding Recruitment Programme Award 2023. Vicki .L. Hanson, CEO, ACM, gave the award to Charan Kumar Naidu,Vice Chair, ACM-KARE, at a function held at National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar. ACM officials Vini Kafoor and R.Venkateswaran were present.

Three-day camp

The Department of Computer Science of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, conducted a three-day ‘Python TyreBootcamp’ on February 12, 13 and14. The camp, tailored specifically for first Year B.Sc Computer Science students, provided an immersive introduction to Python programming. P.Jagadeesh conducted the workshop.

The Department of History organised a workshop, ‘Capacity building through pragmatic learning’ on February 16 and 17. The resource persons were R.Satheeswari and S. Aarthi, Assistant Professors, Department of English, Fatima College, Madurai.

Another workshop, ‘Entrepreneurial skills in chemistry goods’ was organised by the Department of Chemistry from February 14 to16. P. Puthuraja, District Coordinator, Citizen Consumer Club, Gudalur, delivered a lecture on ‘Strategies on detection of food adulterants.’

Motivational talk

Rajapalayam Raju’s College and Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society jointly organised a motivational talk on competitive examinations. The chief guest was R. Ananda Kumar, Principal Secretary, Managing Director, Co-optex, and V. P. Jeyaseelan, Collector, delivered talks. Earlier, P.R. Suganya, Coordinator, IQAC, welcomed the gathering. G. Srinivasagan, Associate Professor of Chemistry and Coordinator of Competitive Examinations, proposed the vote of thanks.

Skills matter

Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, organised an inter-collegiate management meet on February 14. C.Ashok, Principal, Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, delivered the inaugural address. He said not the gold medal in academics assures employability but the skills that the students possessed. India now is propelling towards skills rather than mere knowledge. As different employers expect different set of skills, there exist a wide gap between what is offered at higher educational institutions and corporates’ expectations. So on must improve skill sets, he said.

Respect feelings

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College organised an awareness programme on gender discrimination recently. Transgender writer and director Priya Babu spoke on the existence of third gender right from the beginning of Sangam period and their job was to assist the queen in the palace. She spoke on the mental turmoil within a man during the augmentation of feminine urge in their physique. Once when they step into limelight, from parents to relatives, no one respects their feelings. Due to the predominance of femininity, from school to college, they are ridiculed and teased by students. These adverse circumstances forces them to commit suicide. Thus, without excluding them from the society, we should understand their feelings, she said.

Blood donated

A blood donation camp was organised at The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi in collaboration with thei Government Hospital on February 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of the college, N.R.K.K Rajaratnam. With the support of P.S.Rajakumar, the BMO of Sattur, 31 units of blood were collected.

Intercollegiate meet

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised an inter-collegiate meet on February 15. .A.S.P. Arumugaselvan, Director, Sri Kaliswari Fireworksm, was the chief guest. He spoke on the ways to achieve success in life. More than 150 students from 15 colleges participated in the meet. The overall championship was won by Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College, Sivakasi.

