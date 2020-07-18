Dhinakaran condemns efforts to denigrate Kanda Shashti Kavacham

CHENNAI

18 July 2020 14:40 IST

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday deplored efforts by a group, seeking to denigrate Kanda Shashti Kavacham, a compilation of hymns on Lord Muruga.

“This cannot be justified in any way,” Mr. Dhinakaran said, in a statement. As a reaction to this episode, another group had attempted to insult Prophet Mohamed and this too, was “unacceptable,” he said. “No one has the right to speak ill of other religions or religious beliefs,” he pointed out. He called upon the AIADMK government to come down heavily on those who had offended religious sentiments of people and defaced statues of leaders.

