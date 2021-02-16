Devendra Kula Vellalar will remain in SC list: Ministry

NEW DELHI

16 February 2021 04:40 IST

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Monday said seven Scheduled Caste (SC) communities would be categorised as Devendra Kula Vellalar, which would remain in the SC list.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Cabinet had approved the categorisation of seven communities into Devendra Kula Vellalar, which would be in the SC list of Tamil Nadu as well. The communities would not be de-listed from the SC list and made OBCs, said the Ministry, responding to some media reports.

“The Ministry has further clarified that a Bill for categorising seven SC communities as Devendra Kula Vellalar under the SC list of Tamil Nadu has already been introduced in the Lok Sabha,” the statement said.

Advertising

Advertising