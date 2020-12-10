Deputy Tahsildar in Salem caught red-handed while taking bribe

SALEM

10 December 2020 11:08 IST

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) caught a deputy tahsildhar red-handed here when he was taking a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh.

According to the officials, D. Nishanth, a resident of Salem, had recently bought and registered 1.18 acres at Varagurampatti in Thiruchengode. A complaint was raised by the Sub-Registrar’s office to the Special Deputy Collector - Stamps in Salem, that the land was registered for low stamp value.

Deputy Tahsildhar M. Jeevanandham, who was asked to enquire into the matter allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh from the owner of the land in order to show a low value for the plot in the records.

On Thursday morning, while Jeevanandham was taking the phenopthalin-laced money from Nishanth near Hasthampatti, officials from the DVAC caught the official red-handed and he was arrested.

The DVAC officials have registered a case and are investigating.