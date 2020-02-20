Denied permission to move privilege motion, DMK stages walkout

DMK legislators staging a walkout from the Assembly on Wednesday. B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Party MLA had raised the issue against Minister Pandiarajan

Legislators of the DMK on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly after Speaker P. Dhanapal denied them permission to move a privilege motion against Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan. The privilege issue was raised by former Minister and DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu.

“When I raised a privilege issue against the Minister in connection with the subject of dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils, he made some observations. There is a basis for moving a privilege motion against the Minister once again,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

The Speaker said the Minister had given a clarification and that he had delivered his verdict based on what Mr. Pandiarajan had said. “You cannot raise the issue again,” he said.

When DMK Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan reiterated the issue, Mr. Dhanapal said it would amount to interfering with the verdict of the Chair.

Following this, members of the DMK walked out of the House. They subsequently returned to take part in the rest of the proceedings.