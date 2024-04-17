Dayanidhi Maran sends legal notice to Edappadi Palaniswami

April 17, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Chennai

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, on April 17, demanded an “immediate and unequivocal public apology” from former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for what he had called “unfounded accusations” on welfare and development works in the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency.

“He made claims that are not only factually incorrect but also seem intentionally designed to tarnish my reputation,” said Mr Maran in a legal notice sent to Mr Palaniswami.

He said it was disheartening that Mr Palaniswami chose to ignore the truth and instead opted to mislead the public by spreading misinformation with malafide intention.

“Given the circumstances, I am compelled to demand an immediate and unequivocal public apology from Mr Palaniswami, alongside a retraction of his statements. Should there be no compliance, I am fully prepared to pursue all legal avenues to defend the truth,” he said.

Mr Maran said he was committed to the development and welfare of the constituency through tangible projects, which were a matter of public record and easily verifiable.

He said enhanced public health and safety facilities, including construction of multiple public toilets, primary health centre, educational infrastructure developments, multi-purpose halls and community centres for the welfare of the poor, development of sports and recreational facilities are some of the projects implemented by him.

