Daily case count dips to 21,410

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 23:44 IST

State sees 443 fatalities; Chennai logs 1,789 infections; 83,020 vaccinated

The State on Saturday recorded 21,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths. With this, Tamil Nadu’s tally stood at 22,16,812, while its toll rose to 26,571.

As many as 2,663 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, while Chennai’s count came down to 1,789. There were 1,569 cases in Erode, 1,171 in Salem and 1,104 in Tiruppur. Thanjavur’s daily cases fell below 1,000 as 929 people tested positive, while Chengalpattu recorded 862 cases.

As many as 32,472 people were discharged after treatment.

These included 4,656 people in Coimbatore and 4,158 in Chennai. With this, the State’s active caseload dropped to 2,57,463.

Chennai reported 62 deaths, followed by Coimbatore with 43 and Chengalpattu with 41. Twenty-four people died in Erode and 20 in Salem. Cuddalore and Vellore recorded 15 deaths each.

Teenager dies

Among the deceased was a teenager — a 16-year-old from Dindigul with diabetes — who was admitted to the Theni Medical College Hospital on May 28. He died on June 2 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Five people in their 20s, of whom four were women, succumbed to the infection.

They included a 25-year-old woman from Tiruchi with systemic hypertension, who was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on May 28, and died on June 3 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 1,75,365 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 2,85,46,677.

A total of 83,020 people were vaccinated on Saturday, taking the State’s overall vaccination coverage to 96,74,470.

The number of vaccination sessions dropped to 1,821 — 1,493 for Covishield and 328 for Covaxin.

Among those vaccinated were 47,909 people in the 18-44 age group, 23,620 people aged 45 to 59 and 9,674 senior citizens.

With this, 16,82,097 people in the 18-44 age group, 34,65,346 in the 45-59 age group and 26,40,473 senior citizens have been inoculated.