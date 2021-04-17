Daily case count crosses 8,000-mark

CHENNAI

17 April 2021 01:24 IST

8,449 more people test positive, while 33 succumb to the infection; 2,01,495 people inoculated

Fresh infections soared in Tamil Nadu, with its daily count surpassing 8,000 on Friday. The State recorded 8,449 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths, taking its tally to 9,71,384 and toll to 13,032.

With this, the active cases have exceeded 60,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic. As many as 61,593 people, including 22,420 in Chennai, are presently under treatment across the State.

Chennai reported 2,636 new cases of COVID-19, while Chengalpattu saw 795, Coimbatore 583, Tiruvallur 453 and Kancheepuram 303. Five districts had 200-plus cases — Thoothukudi (277), Tiruchi (273), Tiruppur (227), Tirunelveli (214) and Salem (214).

Among those who tested positive in the State were 30 returnees, among whom 13 were from West Bengal.

The fresh cases took Chennai’s tally to 2,77,300. Coimbatore’s tally touched 65,993, Chengalpattu’s 64,617 and Tiruvallur’s 50,123.

Of the 33 fatalities (18 in private hospitals and 15 in government facilities), Chennai accounted for 11. There were three deaths each in Salem and Tiruvallur, and two each in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Nagapattinam. Four of the deceased did not have any co-morbidities. This included a 53-year-old woman from Chennai who died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital 10 minutes after her admission on April 14 due to bronchopneumonia and sudden cardiac arrest. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12. Five of the deceased were in their 40s, while six of them were in their 50s.

A total of 4,920 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 8,96,759. In the last 24 hours, the State tested 97,201 samples, taking the total figure to 2,09,76,696. The Ammagen Molecular Testing Laboratory in Chennai was approved for COVID-19 testing. Presently, there are 69 testing facilities in the government sector and 194 private ones in the State.

Over 2 lakh get jabs

For the second day in a row, over two lakh people were vaccinated in the State.

A total of 2,01,495 people received the vaccines. This included 1,08,267 persons aged 45-59 and 72,082 senior citizens. This took the total coverage to 45,92,124.

While Covishield was administered to 4,636 healthcare workers, 12,991 frontline staff, 94,583 people aged 45-59 years and 63,164 senior citizens, Covaxin was administered to 1,461 healthcare workers, 2,058 frontline staff, 13,684 people aged 45-59 and 8,918 senior citizens.