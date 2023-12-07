Cyclone Michaung | AIADMK calls for release of white paper on stormwater drain work in Chennai

December 07, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, December 7, called for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release a white paper about stormwater drain work: completed and ongoing work in Chennai. The demand comes against the backdrop of the current flooding in many parts of Chennai and its surroundings.

In a statement, he alleged that the DMK government has betrayed the people by stating that it had undertaken stormwater drain work for ₹4,000 crore. Can they list the completed work and the cost involved, Mr. Palaniswami asked.

The AIADMK leader also condemned the DMK government and said it had failed to carry out full-scale rescue operations and not provided relief measures to people affected by Cyclone Michaung. It has been three days since the rains have stopped, but many roads in Chennai contine to remain waterlogged. Likewise, in the suburbs there is water stagnation and rain water is mixed with sewage, and there is a risk of the spread of infectious diseases, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out.

He also urged the State government to regularise the supply of Aavin milk and procure milk from other States immediately to ensure adequate supply.

Until things return to normalcy, the State government must supply essentials and groceries and medical assistance to people in affected areas, he said.

