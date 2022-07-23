CWMA met but avoided discussion on Mekedatu

July 23, 2022 00:47 IST

This comes in the wake of submission by T.N. and Karnataka on Wednesday before the SC

Though the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Friday held its much awaited meeting, there was no discussion on the proposed construction of a balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water supply project of Karnataka in Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

This was in the wake of a submission by the States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that they would inform the Authority to defer its deliberation this week on the issue.

Representatives of the two principal States were in New Delhi to attend the meeting, while those of Kerala and Puducherry took part through video conferencing. S.K. Haldar, chairman of the CWMA, told The Hindu that the hydro meteorological situation of the basin was discussed, including the condition of reservoirs, realisation, rainfall and outflows.

He reiterated the Authority would await the outcome of the hearing of the case before the Court, which was approached by Tamil Nadu seeking to restrain the CWMA from deliberating the project.

Mr. Haldar added the legal opinion received by the Authority was that it could discuss all matters related to the implementation of the Tribunal’s final award and Supreme Court’s judgement, and this included the approval of projects proposed on the Cauvery.