Cuddalore logs 2 deaths, 61 new cases

CUDDALORE

05 August 2021 01:23 IST

Cuddalore district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 61 new cases on Wednesday, taking the district’s tally to 60,714.

Two men aged 55 and 71 died of the disease, taking the toll to 815. The district saw 59,180 recoveries and 655 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 32 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,967.

Advertising

Advertising

Kallakurichi district recorded 45 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 29,245.